Union Bank of India – Regional Office Andheri organizes customer meet

Union Bank of India – Regional Office Andheri - has organised a customer meet for top 25 Union Muskaan Customers and other customers at Mayor Hall Andheri West on June 2,.2023 at evening 6.00 pm onwards. Union Muskaan is a deposit oriented product of the bank where accounts of children with age less than 18 years can be opened under guardianship. The programme was chaired by Regional Head and Dy Regional Head of the Andheri Region. The customer meet was delighted with power presentation of banking products related to children, banking quiz, poems, magic show and painting competition.