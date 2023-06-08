 Union Bank of India – Regional Office Andheri organizes customer meet
e-Paper Get App
HomeCorporate-galleryUnion Bank of India – Regional Office Andheri organizes customer meet

Union Bank of India – Regional Office Andheri organizes customer meet

FPJ BureauUpdated: Thursday, June 08, 2023, 01:27 AM IST
article-image

Union Bank of India – Regional Office Andheri - has organised a customer meet for top 25 Union Muskaan Customers and other customers at Mayor Hall Andheri West on June 2,.2023 at evening 6.00 pm onwards. Union Muskaan is a deposit oriented product of the bank where accounts of children with age less than 18 years can be opened under guardianship. The programme was chaired by Regional Head and Dy Regional Head of the Andheri Region. The customer meet was delighted with power presentation of banking products related to children, banking quiz, poems, magic show and painting competition.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NHPC inks MoU with Department of Energy, Govt. of Maharashtra for Pumped Storage Schemes and Other...

NHPC inks MoU with Department of Energy, Govt. of Maharashtra for Pumped Storage Schemes and Other...

NTPC School of Business organizes The Indo – Scandinavian Leadership Conference and Workshop

NTPC School of Business organizes The Indo – Scandinavian Leadership Conference and Workshop

NFL bags award for Best Work in Hindi

NFL bags award for Best Work in Hindi

Indian Railways to introduce Bharat Gaurav tourist train to several divine destinations in Southern...

Indian Railways to introduce Bharat Gaurav tourist train to several divine destinations in Southern...

Odisha train accident: KIIT to Provide Job & Education to Victims’ Families of Odisha

Odisha train accident: KIIT to Provide Job & Education to Victims’ Families of Odisha