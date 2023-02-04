Union Bank of India provides security cabin & chappal stand to Shree Mahalaxmi Temple

Union Bank of India’s Managing Director and CEO A. Manimekhalai provided Barricades, Security Cabin & Chappal Stand to Shree Mahalaxmi Temple of Devasthan Management Committee Western Maharashtra Kolhapur on February 1, 2023.

On this occasion Managing Director and CEO also provided Payment Gateway Services for online donation to Shree Mahalaxmi Temple & Shree Jotiba Temple of Devasthan Management Committee Western Maharashtra Kolhapur.

Abhijit Basak, Chief General Manager, Central Ofice, Mumbai, Madhavi Valluru, DGM, Central Office, Mumbai, Dr. Prakash T., Regional Head, Belgaum Region, Ramananda T. V., Regional Head, Kolhapur Region, and other executives and officers of the Bank were also present on the occasion.

