Union Bank of India launches Premier Branches in Rural and Semi-Urban Markets

Union Bank of India has announced the launch of its new Union Premier branches at an event held in Mumbai on June 28.

Union Premier is an exclusive branch banking experience for Union Bank’s esteemed customers in rural and semi-urban (RUSU) markets. Designed to provide personalized banking services, these branches will offer a wide range of products and services under one roof for high-value customers in RUSU markets.

A New Era in Premium Services

Union Premier branches are set to redefine banking standards by offering a range of exclusive services for rural and semi-urban (RUSU) customers that emphasize convenience, and luxury. The initiative aims to enhance customer satisfaction with dedicated attention, ambient branches and high-quality service.

Key Features of Union Premier Branches

Dedicated Personal Relationship Manager: Each Union Premier customer will have access to a personal Relationship Manager to address all their banking needs.

State-of-the-Art Digital Banking Solutions: Union Premier branches are equipped with the latest digital technologies, ensuring seamless and efficient banking.

Best-in-class Customer Experience: Customers will enjoy quick services with minimal turn-around-time, making their banking experience swift and hassle-free.

Modern and Ambient Branches: Premier branches will offer a serene and luxurious banking experience keeping in mind customer needs and preferences.

Commitment to Excellence

Speaking at the launch, A. Manimekhalai, Managing Director and CEO of Union Bank of India, said, “The launch of Union Premier branches is a testament to our continuous efforts to provide superior banking experiences to all our valued customers. We are dedicated to ensuring that all our RUSU clients receive the best services and enjoy a banking experience that is both world-class and efficient.”