e-Paper Get App
HomeCorporate-galleryUnion Bank of India donates 3 hand wash basins to Kendriya Vidyalaya School

Union Bank of India donates 3 hand wash basins to Kendriya Vidyalaya School

FPJ BureauUpdated: Wednesday, January 25, 2023, 03:24 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Union Bank of India, MD & CEO, A Manimekhalai’s novel “Empower Her” program celebrates the human spirit by lending a hand towards provision of basic amenities and a clean environment for all through CSR activities. Under its “Empower Her” initiative, on January 23, Union Bank of India, Regional Office, Coimbatore has donated three numbers of Wall Mounted Stainless Steel Hand Wash Basins to Kendriya Vidyalaya School, Coimbatore. This initiative shall help the school to set-up its hygiene environment to the students of KV-Coimbatore.

RECENT STORIES

Anxiety reducing treatment for children at Saveetha Dental College

Anxiety reducing treatment for children at Saveetha Dental College

Jio announces largest ever Jio True 5G roll-out with 50 cities across 17 States / UT

Jio announces largest ever Jio True 5G roll-out with 50 cities across 17 States / UT

‘Netaji has a special place in our hearts’

‘Netaji has a special place in our hearts’

Union Bank of India donates 3 hand wash basins to Kendriya Vidyalaya School

Union Bank of India donates 3 hand wash basins to Kendriya Vidyalaya School

CRPF operation results in recovery of cache of arms, ammunition and explosives in Bihar

CRPF operation results in recovery of cache of arms, ammunition and explosives in Bihar