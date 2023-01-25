Union Bank of India donates 3 hand wash basins to Kendriya Vidyalaya School

Union Bank of India, MD & CEO, A Manimekhalai’s novel “Empower Her” program celebrates the human spirit by lending a hand towards provision of basic amenities and a clean environment for all through CSR activities. Under its “Empower Her” initiative, on January 23, Union Bank of India, Regional Office, Coimbatore has donated three numbers of Wall Mounted Stainless Steel Hand Wash Basins to Kendriya Vidyalaya School, Coimbatore. This initiative shall help the school to set-up its hygiene environment to the students of KV-Coimbatore.