Union Bank of India conducts a special Women Leadership Development Program at Coimbator

Union Bank of India conducted its Women Leadership Development Program to address a critical aspect of gender diversity in leadership in the bank at Taj Vivanta Coimbatore on July 2, 2024.

The program was chaired by Ms.A Manimekhalai, MD & CEO, Union Bank of India, graced by prominent women personalities from varied fields. Ms. A Manimekhmalai spoke on issues of the low representation of women in leadership roles, breaking mindset barriers, staggering disparity in participation of women in promotion process. She emphasised on the need for women mentoring other women, breaking stereotypes and promoting gender diversity at all levels in the bank.

Esteemed speakers, Dr.Kiran Bedi, a social activist and the first woman in India to join the officer ranks of the Indian Police Service (IPS), captivated the young women leaders of the bank bysharing her inspirational journey in a man’s world. She spoke about how throughout her life she has been breaking barriers to achieve her dreams by keeping her work her focus in life, and encouraged the women present in the gathering to create a support system for inorder to uplift themselves.

Shefali Shah, an Indian film, television and theatre actress who has received multiple national and international accolades for her performances was also present at the program and spoke about the importance of stepping out of one’s comfort zones, the power of saying no and picking one’s battles in day-to-day life.

The event was also graced by Rtd. Major Vandana Sharma – an ex-Army officer, TEDx speaker, HR leader and entrepreneur. Major Sharma narrated her life journey and shared her experiences from fighting at the forefront of the Kargil War as well as having to start from scratch in the corporate world post-retirement. She highlighted the importance of resilience, the desire to make a difference, the power of gratitude and the curiosity to learn more defying age & gender barriers.

Union Bank of India has also taken other key initiatives for women's advancement like mentorship program for women employees in junior cadres, professional counselling services for personal & professional growth and specialized training programs promoting inclusivity & ensuring equal opportunities for all without any bias.