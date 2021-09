Union Administrator Praful Patel paid a courtesy call to Ashwini Vaishnav, Union Minister for Railways, Communications and Electronics and Information Technology on Thursday on his visit to Delhi, Praful Patel presented flower bouquet and greet him, in formal meeting administrator Praful Patel briefed about the problems and representations related to the railways in the region and also regarding the ambitious optical fiber network of the Union Territory of Lakshadweep.

Published on: Monday, September 13, 2021, 08:06 PM IST