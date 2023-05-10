 Undergraduate Saveetha student smashes world record using Dynamic Navigation System
FPJ BureauUpdated: Wednesday, May 10, 2023, 01:47 AM IST
article-image

Lingam Sai Charan, an undergraduate student at Saveetha Dental College, has made history by becoming the first undergraduate to successfully perform a Guided Endodontic Access Opening using a Dynamic Navigation System.

The achievement has earned him a place in the Indian Book of World Records. Student was guided by Dr. A. Hima Sandeep, Associate Professor in Conservative Dentistry and Endodontics, and co-guided by Dr. S.Sahana, Senior Lecturer, Implantologist. Using the NaviDent Dynamic Navigation System, the student performed a 3 Dimensional Guided Endodontic Access Preparation on a full mouth rehabilitation case. The NaviDent system uses real-time verification with CBCT data to ensure positional accuracy.

The award was presented by Dr. K.Sadham Hussain, Director of the India Book of World Records, in the presence of several esteemed guests, including Dr. NM Veeraiyan, Founder and Chancellor of Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences (SIMATS), Dr. Deepak Nallaswamy, Director of Academics, SIMATS, Dr. Sheeja S. Varghese, Registrar, SIMATS, and Dr.S.Aravind Kumar, Dean, Saveetha Dental College.

