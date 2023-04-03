Ulhas Mahale, Deputy Commissioner of BMC, honored by Dadasaheb Phalke Memorial Foundation

Ulhas Mahale, Deputy Commissioner (Infrastructure) has been honored with the "Outstanding Contribution to Music" Award by the Dadasaheb Phalke Memorial Foundation for his examplary contribution in the field of music for over twenty years, While serving the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation as well.

Mahale was conferred with "Outstanding Contribution to Music" honour yesterday (1 st April 2023) by the august hands of Chandrasekhar Pusalkar, Vice President of Dadasaheb Phalke Memorial Foundation and Grandson of late Dadasaheb Phalke along with granddaughter in law Shrimati Mridula Pusalkar, at Rabindra Natya Mandir, Prabhadevi. Mahale was presented with a Certificate of Recognition for Outstanding Contribution to Music, potrait, Shawl, Bouquet as a token of appreciation. Wellknown musician and singer Dr. Salil Kulkarni along with various dignitaries and various officials of BMC were also present.

While presenting the award Chandrasekhar Pusalkar expressed that, although Ulhas (Sanjay) Mahale is serving in BMC, he not only maintained his interest in the field of music, but also developed it over the years. In the past twenty years, he has contributed immensely to the music industry in various ways. Mahale's knowledge in the field of music and literature is boundless. While serving in a very huge and prestigious organization like BMC, Mahale has contributed equally in the field of music. Such examples are very rare and it is the duty of the Foundation to honour such dignitaries, Pusalkar added.

Responding to the felicitation, Ulhas (Sanjay) Mahale stated that, I have cherished music as a passion. Taking stress-relieving music to a wider platform, i am working in the music field by giving as many opportunities as possible to others. While serving in BMC and performing official duties, i took as much time as possible for music direction, musical programs, documentary direction, screenplays etc. Wrote more than 100 ghazals and poems pursuing interest in music composition. For that, my family has also given valuable support. Also was blessed to get the opportunity to work with many renowned personalities in the music and film industry. Mahale further said that, a short film namely "Aarsa" produced by me was awarded with Dadasaheb Phalke award, few years back. In addition to this while expressing gratitude Mahale stated that, I feel lucky to have received the honor given in the name of Father of Indian Cinema Dadasaheb Phalke for the second time.

On this occasion, Swar Saad, a program of Marathi film songs, was presented by Canvas Theaters. Dr. Salil Kulkarni, Jaideep Bagwadkar, Shrimati Ketaki Bhave-Joshi mesmerized the audience by performing melodious song's. The Master of ceremony was well-known Marathi actress, singer Shrimati Gautami Deshpande.