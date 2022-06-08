Uday Lele appointed as President of Cosmos Bank Sevak Sangh

Uday Lele was unanimously appointed as President & Anant Padhye as General Secretary of Cosmos Bank Sevak Sangh, The Employee Union affiliated to The Cosmos Cooperative Bank Ltd. This appointment was made in the Executive Committee Meeting of Cosmos Bank Sevak Sangh. The said appointment is for 3 years. Uday Lele is working with Cosmos Bank since last 30 years and is posted at the Head-office as Asst. Manager. Anant Padhye, Manager – Chembur branch is working with Cosmos Bank since 28 years.

In the recently held Meeting of the Executive Committee of Cosmos Bank Sevak Sangh, appointments of Vice-President along with other officials and members were carried out anew.