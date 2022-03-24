UBI’s Mid Corporate Branch and ATM inaugurated in Tiruppur

The inauguration ceremony of the Mid Corporate Branch and ATM centre at the Regional Office of Union Bank of India(UBI) on the first floor of Eveready Complex, Dharapuram Road, Tirupur was held on March 22. UBI’s Chief General Manager(Mid Corporate Vertical, Mumbai) Abhijit Basak inaugurated the Branch and ATM. The ceremony was presided over by Tiruppur Regional Head P M Senthil Kumar. Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, CGM Abhijith Basak said, “This branch is intended to particularly cater to the needs of the corporate and export customers and to facilitate expeditious services. Hence I urge all of you concerned to utilise the services provided here.” The ceremony was also attended by Chief Manager-Branch Head M Somasundaram, bank staff and corporate customers.

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 02:14 PM IST