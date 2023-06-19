UBI holds outreach program

On behalf of Trichy Zonal Office, Union Bank of India conducted customer meeting, credit outreach campaign camps under the 'Project Power' program at 3 locations. Shalini Menon, Deputy General Manager of the bank, attended as the special guest and spoke.

Regional Head of the Bank Lavanya, Assistant Regional Heads Maniam and Murali participated. 151 customers attended the camp organized by Elurpatti-Rural Branch.Through the 'Krishi Ke Sat Mahila Ka Vikas' scheme, Rs.1.36 crores were provided to 100 women, Rs.35 lakhs as one education loan and Rs.5.4 lakhs to 3 self-help groups. Auto advertisements for 20 autos were flagged off at the camp held at Shans Hotel, Thillai Nagar.110 customers participated. Loan pre-approval letters worth Rs 1.26 crore and 58 QR codes were issued to 98 borrowers.

In the camp held on behalf of Kirampur and Thuraiyur Rural Bank Branches, loans worth Rs.45 lakh to 40 people under ‘Krishi Ke Sat Mahila Vikas’ scheme and Rs 15 lakh were given to 5 self-help groups. Also the gold jewelery loan amount was hiked to Rs 1.27 crores. 98 approval/ In Principle approval letters with insurance have been issued to 40 beneficiaries in the camp.