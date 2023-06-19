 U Saravanan becomes CMD of state-owner fertilizer firm NFL
FPJ BureauUpdated: Monday, June 19, 2023, 02:44 PM IST
U Saravanan has been appointed as Chairman and Managing Director of state-owned National Fertilizers Ltd (NFL).

According to a regulatory filing, his appointment is effective from June 16.

Prior to this, Saravanan was serving as CMD of another fertilizer CPSE, Madras Fertilizers Ltd.

A chemical engineer from Anna University and an MBA from University of Madras, Saravanan has a wide experience spanning over 33 years covering both oil refinery and fertilizer industries, NFL said in a statement.

