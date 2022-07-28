Two VIT students get Rs. 1.02 crore salary offers

Campus placements at Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) commenced on July 12, 2022 for the 2023 graduating batch from VIT sharing slot -1 with five Super Dream companies namely Microsoft, DE Shaw, Morgan Stanley, Airbnb and Media.net.

VIT adheres to a centralised placement process and this year as well, the students from all the four campuses of VIT—Vellore, Chennai, Amaravati (AP), and Bhopal (MP) participated in all the campus recruitment processes. The entire process for all Slot-1 companies, mainly pre-placement talk, online test, technical and HR interviews, all of them were conducted in a hybrid mode (physical / remote).

Dr. G. Viswanathan, Chancellor, Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) announced the results of Slot 1 campus placements this week. Microsoft selected 45 students for fulltime offers, which include Slot – 1 and pre placement offers. The other slot 1 company offers include DE Shaw - 2 offers, Morgan Stanley- 3 offers and Airbnb – 4 offers and Media.net – 1 offer.

Motorq, a venture-backed connected-car data and analytics software platform company offered Rs. 1.02 Crores as CTC annual salary package to Amit Agarwal and Sarthak Bharadwaj, final year Computer Science Engineering students of VIT. They did their summer internship at MotorQ and got the Pre Placement Offers (PPO).

Followed by Slot 1 placements, companies like Amazon, Wells Fargo, Texas Instruments, Walmart labs, Silicon labs, Arcesium, Krypto and Meesho are in the pipeline. 184 students from the 2023 graduating batch received Pre-Placement offers (PPO) from companies during their summer internship.

The pre-placement offers made by companies are Microsoft (22 offers) DEShaw (2 offers), Fidelity investments (24 offers), JP Morgan (82 offers), Wells Fargo (8 offers), Infosys (7 offers), The Math company (32 offers) and Schneider Electric (7 offers). The other PPO results of VIT students who did their summer internships with Natwest, Morgan Stanley, ZS associates, Pidilite, Google, Providence, Schlumberger, Wallmart, GAP and Adobe are expected soon.

Overall, 175 Super Dream Placements and internship offers (CTC more than Rs. 10 Lakhs Per Annum) were rolled out to VITians by top companies in the first week of the placement season. The placement calendar is packed till the end of August, 2022 with Super Dream companies.

Amazon made 110 Super Dream Internship offers to the VIT students which is the highest in the country so far.

The other Super Dream companies like Shell, Oracle, Makemytrip, Nielson, Sap labs, Flipkart, Urjanet and Razor pay etc., that offer more than Rs. 10 Lakhs per annum as CTC will be conducting their recruitment in the coming weeks. Other Dream companies, core engineering companies, and IT services companies are expected to hire VITians in the coming months.

VIT also topped the first phase of TCS – National Qualifier Test (2022) in the country with 4630 students clearing the test process.

The PG internship placements which started in March, 2022 at VIT is continuing, simultaneously 88 companies have already completed their hiring process and have selected 1204 PG students from M. Tech (2yr), M. Tech (5yr) (Software Engineering) and MCA courses of 2023 graduating batch.

Intel, Qualcomm, NetApp, Nokia, Philips, PayPal, VMware, Mediatek, Dell, Danfoss etc., are some of the prominent recruiters who hired interns from VIT this year.

Intel (181 offers), Alstom (113 offers) and Nokia (142 offers) have hired more than 100 students for internships.