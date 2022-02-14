Two major work of box insertion has been carried out in between Wandal-Basavana Bagevadi Road Station of Gadag-Hotgi Section

South Western Railway has successfully carried out box insertion work for two major railway works between Wandal- Basavana Bagewadi Road station on 09th & 10th February, 2022. The box insertions were completed for construction of Limited Height Subway In lieu of Level Crossing Gate No.61 & Canal Crossing work at KM 144/200-300 in the section.

The works were carried out successfully at these two locations by the Engineering team led by Vinayak Padalkar, Senior Divisional Engineer (Central) & Sawan Kumar, Assistant Divisional Engineer, Vijayapura. The entire exercise was monitored by S.P.S. Gupta, Principal Chief Engineer & Arvind Malkhede, Divisional Railway Manager, Hubballi.

There were many constraints at the Site like working space, curvature of track, Rocky starta etc. The work could be completed with meticulous planning.

The work was executed by Cut and Cover method after introducing Temporary single line working in section. This was challenging as work of excavation along with dressing and leveling which is done normally in 4-5 days under girder was to be completed in 4-5 hrs. within the block duration. To compound this challenge was the rocky strata which was difficult to cut.

This was done with precise planning and placement of excavators to optimize the output. Necessary permission was taken to temporarily divert the road traffic of LC No. 61 to LC 62.

On February 9, 22, Line block was availed for one of the lines in double line track and on 10.02.22 Line block availed for the other for LHS work. During the same period, in same block, work of box insertion for canal crossing has also been carried out near Telgi village of Basavana Bagewadi Taluk of Vijayapura District. This Canal crossing work was done at the request of Krishna Bhagya Jal Nigam Ltd at a cost of Rs.1.3 Cr. The Canal is expected to irrigate 5150 hectares of land in Basavana Bagewadi Taluk.

Adequate no. of manpower & machineries like Cranes, Hitachi Breakers, JCB, Tipper etc. were deployed for executing these works.

