Two day workshop of Azaadi ka Amrut Mahotsav held at Silvassa

As per directives of Govt. of India the Department of Industries, UT Administration of DNH & DD and Indian Institute of packaging (IIP), Mumbai are organising a two day workshop on Identified Packaging products under "Azaadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav" India @75 at Damanganga Circuit House, DNH Silvassa on 7th and 8th September, 2021. The Department of Industries has identified Top Five products like Warli painting/Tarpa Musical Instruments, Woven fabric, Yarn, Mango and allied products and Fisheries for packaging development to enhance exports. The Collector, DNH, Sandeep Kumar Singh, Cheemala Siva Gopal Reddy, Assistant Collector, S Krishna Chaitanya, Director (Industries), Dr. Tanweer Alam, Director IIP, Dr. Badal Dewagan, Joint director, IIP, Anil Moule, Assistant Director, IIP, Sunil Mali, Director RSETI and other officers and other participants like Artisans, Weavers, faculty members, Entrepreneurs have participated in the above workshop.

There are 70 participants in the above workshop and the IIP team is giving training to the participants for packaging development of identified products to enhance the export potential, marketing potential. The above training will be helpful to participants for development of Cheap, sustainable, innovative, environment friendly packaging and develop a export level packaging and will improve the earnings of tribal population by imparting them new skills.

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 01:03 AM IST