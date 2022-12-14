Two-day V-TAPP International Tech fest concludes

The Two-day International Tech fest, V-TAPP 2022 organized by VIT–AP University, Amaravati concluded on the 11th December, 2022 to showcase the technical prowess of the student community. Chief guest Kalyan Muppaneni, Chairman and CEO, Pi Data Centres, presided over the valedictory session held on Sunday evening which marked the conclusion of this successful two-day tech fest.

V-TAPP 2022 was inaugurated by the chief guest Sanjay Varier K (Director of Engineering, WESCO, Bangalore), who addressed the audience emphasising the importance of people and situations that help shape a person’s life. He added that, technical events of this order not only ignite young minds to be technically inclined but also groom them to be the leaders and visionaries of the future in the advancements of Technology.

Kalyan Muppaneni, at the valedictory session, stated that the concept of having technical fest in educational institutions, paves a platform for the youth to chart their progress in the professional career.

Dr. S. V. Kota Reddy, in his address to the gathering, highlighted the importance of holistic development and creativity. V-TAPP is an integral part of VIT-AP’s unique curriculum which aims to provide industrial and international exposure to its students. In this technical festival, the young learners across the country are encouraged to exhibit their talent in the field of technology through innovation and ideation.

More than 7000 enthusiastic students have participated in a series of about 100 events, workshops, activity stalls and tech shows, drone racing, conducted by the VIT-AP University’s clubs, chapters and Schools covering a plethora of themes ranging from coding, business, law, entrepreneurship, innovation and invention to the physical implementation of topics like robotics and electrical engineering.

The winners of the competitions were honoured and felicitated by the Chief Guest Kalyan Muppaneni, Chairman and CEO, Pi Data Centres.

Dr. Jagadish Chandra Mudiganti, Registrar, VIT-AP University, Dr. Sibi Chakkaravarthy S, Convener, V-TAPP-2022, Dr. Anupama Namburu, Deputy Director, Student Welfare, Students, Faculty, and Staff were also present at the valedictory session.