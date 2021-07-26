Two British - era stone masonry bridges replaced with modern RCC boxes in Bengaluru division

Bridge No. 329 & 330 in KSR Bengaluru - Jolarpettai section of Bengaluru Division of SWR, were old stone masonry structures, built in British era. Recently, these two bridges have been replaced with RCC boxes, for better stability. This will ensure better safety, strength for the track which passes upon the bridges. The work has been carried out despite challenges during the pandemic, before the pick up of Monsoon.