Trans-disciplinary, domain specialisation, knowledge of emerging technologies will ensure success of youth: Anna University VC

A strong knowledge in a couple of domain specialisations, coupled with allied fields, and being updated with emerging technologies, accompanied by efficient skills and the right attitude will ensure that youth of India are well on the way to success in their career and contribute to the nation’s growth story, Dr. R.Velraj, Vice Chancellor, Anna University said.

Addressing the 19th Graduation Day of SRM Valliammai Engineering College at Kattankulathur on Sunday evening, Dr. Velraj said that the next 2 to 3 decades would be the era of opportunities for the youth of India – the nation with the largest number of youth in the world. “We stand at an advantage in the current era of opportunities. The human resource of India has unlimited potential. Do not restrict yourself to only area of specialisation. You must possess trans-disciplinary knowledge in multiple domains. You must be adept in handling Artificial Intelligence and other emerging technologies associated with it – be it Machine Learning, Internet of Things, and must know how to implement it in areas of societal relevance and improvement – be it agriculture, energy, infrastructure and sustainable development, and waste, and disaster management,” Dr. Velraj said.

Be it core engineering studies like civil, mechanical, knowledge of AI, Data Science, ML would be required across areas and this is what the corporate sector too would be looking for in youth with the right skills. Stating that India would enter a phase of increased comfort for people over the next couple of decades resulting in an increase in the consumption, Dr. Velraj also cautioned that this would result in environmental damage. This is where trans-disciplinary knowledge and being updated with new and emerging technologies will help youth find solutions to problems of the society in addition to ensuring a good career and life, in addition to opening avenues to become entrepreneurs.

In addition to knowledge and skills, young women and men needed to have the right attitude, without which they might not be able to land in right jobs. “Attitude needs to be developed from the school and college level, else you will find yourself obsolete in the corporate sector,” the Anna University Vice Chancellor said. He exhorted youth to overcome “resistances” like negative energies, addiction to mobile and drugs, to be able to perform to their full potential in all walks of life. He recalled that India once had some of the greatest universities in Nalanda and Takshashila, and contributed to nearly 30 % of the global trade a few centuries ago. Over the past two decades, there was been remarkable economic growth and India’s contribution to the world trade had increased, which was bound to increase further in the coming years. Urging graduates to make full advantage of the growth opportunities available in the country in the years to come, Dr. Velraj appealed to youth to be responsible and contribute to the development of the nation.

He also presented medals to rank holders and conferred degree certificates to the graduates. A total of 610 graduates, including 44 rank holders were awarded degrees on the occasion. Dr. S.Ramachandran, Director, Academics, SRM Group was also present. Dr. B. Chidambararajan, Director SRM Valliammai Engineering College, welcomed the gathering. Dr. M. Murugan, Principal, presented the annual report. Dr. Visalakshi Selvaraj, Vice Principal, was also present.