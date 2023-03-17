TORUS – India’s First Neo Wellness Platform gains momentum

publicdomainpictures.net

TORUS, a brand owned by Sam Ghosh led Cosmea Financial Holdings, is emerging as a new-age digital wellness conglomerate ‘From & For the New Economy’. TORUS is building a ‘World Of Wellness’ that comprises all of wealth, health, career and lifestyle wellness, a world that rotates around the new-gen user. TORUS is gearing up to offer its multi-faceted product offering within One APP by early April 2023.

TORUS will also be in a position to launch its game-changing “One-time Onboarding” feature that opens up unified access to multiple product lines, including Retail Broking, Mutual Funds, Digi Gold, Neo Banking, Lending Solutions, International Equities, and more.

TORUS’ foray into the career tech industry is also gaining momentum with its JV with Primero Skills. TORUS Primero Edutech is providing new-age skilling and upskilling options for aspirants with the age group of 16-30 years, across India and Middle Eastern Asia. The platform aims to provide vocational training courses to over one million youth, covering 40 critical sectors in the country. This has already started showing results by creation of over 10000 jobs across locations.

Commenting on the progress of these initiatives, Mr. Sam Ghosh, Founder & Chairman of COSMEA Financial Holdings, the parent company of TORUS, said, "Our team continues to be led by our philosophy of promoting inclusive growth, which inspires them to go above and beyond to deliver innovation and provide bespoke solutions for the changing needs of our clients in the areas of wealth, health, career and lifestyle wellness. The vision of One Nation and One KYC and DigiLocker will help the launch and growth of our app. We are leveraging the power of digital and decentralisation to deliver a truly unique and fully immersive user experience."