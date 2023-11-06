TN Minister emphasizes major role for human resources and industries Awards, recognition garner employees with worthy contributions

Human resources and industries are essential for enhancing economic progress of a nation, said T M Anbarasan, Tamil Nadu Minister for Micro,

Small and Medium Enterprises. He was speaking at the valedictory of National Employee Relations Conference and Awards program at SRM

Institute of Science and Technology on 4 November 2023.

The function was held at T P Ganesan auditorium on Kattankulathur premises of the institution. Essaying the importance of trade bodies, Tamil Nadu

Minister Anbarasan said their role was of no less prominence when it comes to promoting economical growth.

'While governments bring out policies for economic development, the role of trade organizations becomes essential in ensuring the policies achieve the

desired results.' Speaking about Tamil Nadu, he said the state has achieved great deal of economic development. It is among the states that have achieved top position in economic development, he said.

The electronic imports from Tamil Nadu which were around 1.6 billion dollars a few years ago has managed to witness a growth to 5.3 billion dollars, said

Minister Anbarasan. Chengelpet and Kanchipuram districts had turned into industrial zones where top companies are situated and more than 10 lakh people are employed there, he said.

More economic growth would be witnessed in the state in the years to come, said Minister Anbarasan. A R Rahul Nadh, Collector, Chengelpet District said employee relations formed an essential element when it comes to organization growth. It is required to have healthy employee relations. Employee relations are the bedrock for the development of companies. Employees when motivated can rise to the occasion and take the organizations forward on the path of progress, said Rahul Nadh.

