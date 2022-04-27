TN Governor appreciates SRMIST for holding international conference on Autism

“There is very little awareness about Autism in our country,” said Thiru R. N. Ravi, Governor of Tamil Nadu at the International Conference on ‘Recent Advancements in Autism – Global Perspective’ held at SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), Kattankulathur.

He appreciated SRM College of Occupational Therapy (OT) at SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Centre (SRMCH&RC) for treating Autistic patients for the last two decades.

“The lack of awareness about Autism leads to denial of acceptance of the problem among parents, especially if it is a girl child. In many cases, denial is the first step and acceptance comes much later. So the much-needed intervention is not given to the child. Each child is uniquely affected, so the intervention and needs should be identified.”

“In India, we have over 10 Million people affected with this problem. This disorder is unfolding in a worrisome way and it leads to multi-dimensional implications. Therefore, to ease the situation, it has to be understood in both academic and non-academic angles. This will help us know the extent of the problem to get a better intervention.”

He said that students in this discipline have a huge responsibility towards autistic people. “Some of these affected children have special talents. It is the responsibility of the experts in the industry to understand them and provide the necessary help.” He also emphasised that the mothers of such children are clinically depressed and they too need help.

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 03:47 PM IST