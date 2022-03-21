TN CM awards SRM student for winning national competition

SRM Institute of Hotel Management at SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), Kattankulathur has achieved a remarkable laurel in its journey towards making excellence in the field of hospitality education.

It's student S. Anushree, has been awarded by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship with a gold medal and a cash award of Rs.1,00,000 in India Skills National Competition held in New Delhi on 10th January 2022.

The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Thiru. M. K. Stalin also awarded her with a cheque of Rs. 1,00,000 in recognition of the same.

India Skills 2021 is a national competition that has over 200 participants. There are more than 500 competitors from across the country participate in this competition to showcase their talent from 54 industrial sectors. These sectors include car paint, patisserie and confectionery, welding, additive manufacturing, cyber security, floristry among others.

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 03:05 PM IST