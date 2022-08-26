Tiruchirappalli MP honours SRM Chancellor for his excellence in the field of education

Member of Parliament (Tiruchirappalli Constituency) S. Thirunavukkarasar said that MP and Founder Chancellor of SRM Group of Institutions, Dr. T. R. Paarivendhar be awarded a Padma award for his work in the field of education and other social activities. He said this at the Founder’s Day celebration held at the SRM Institute of Science and Technology premises in Kattankulathur.

In his address, S. Thirunavukkarasar said that Dr. Paarivendhar frequently offers many welfare measures to the students to uplift their lives. “He excels in the field of politics and education. This is a challenge that not many can fulfill. Dr. Paarivendhar he is an exception because of his unique vision and mission to help people.”

He suggested that he would get all the MPs together and request the Central Government to honour him with a Padma Award.

In his acceptance speech, Dr. Paarivendhar thanked his fellow MP for his kind words. Following this a cake cutting ceremony was held. Dr. Paarivendhar gifted stationary and essentials to students. A blood and eye donation camp was also held. SRMIST Chancellor also laid the foundation for the new facility that is to be opened at SRM College of Agriculture, Acharapakkam. The birthday celebration held at SRMIST was organised by Tamil Perayam.

Present on the occasion were Pro-Chancellor (Administration) Dr. Ravi Pachamoothoo, Mrs. Padma Priya Ravi Pachamoothoo, Pro-Chancellor (Academics) Dr. P. Sathyanarayanan, Mrs. Mani Mangai Sathyanarayanan, Mrs.Geetha Shivakumar. Grandchildren R. Harini, Ms. R. Sai Varshini, S. Balaji, Dr. Soundarya Niranjan, Pro-Vice Chancellor [Medical and Health Sciences] Lt. Col. Dr. A. Ravi Kumar, Vice Chancellor Dr. C. Muthamizhchelvan, Registrar Dr. S. Ponnusamy, Additional Registrar Dr. T. Mythli and Tamil Perayam president Karu Nagarajan and other family members.