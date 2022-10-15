Times World University Ranking 2023: KIIT makes significant jump, Ranked In 601-800 Cohort

kiit

The KIIT Deemed-to-be-University has made a significant jump in the Times Higher Education ‘World University Ranking’ for 2023, being placed in the cohort of 601-800 as against 801-1000 in the previous year, reflecting its sustained focus on quality teaching, research activities and a steady rise in its global reputation.

The latest ranking by the London-based group could not have come at a better time for the University which is celebrating its Silver Jubilee Year and has planned a series of initiatives to showcase its academic achievements. The rankings reveal that KIIT has fared much better than other institutes not only in Odisha but in Eastern India as well. The Times World University Ranking is widely followed by academia including students in deciding their institute of choice for pursuing higher education.

Several academicians have hailed the achievement of KIIT which, despite being a relatively new university in comparison to the respected and legacy institutes, has placed itself in the league of coveted universities. They have lauded the tireless efforts of the Founder of KIIT Dr Achyuta Samanta and his visionary leadership to transform the University in a short span of time into a globally renowned institute. The methodology used for ranking the universities by Times Higher Education is teaching environment, research, citations, international outlook and industry income.

This year, a record number of 75 institutes from India found a place in the world ranking compared to 56 in 2020 and just 31 Indian universities in 2017. Dr Samanta said the improved ranking was the result of the collective efforts of the faculties, students and staff, even as the KIIT family credited him for the success. The results of 2023 have generated a palpable sense of euphoria on the campus. KIIT has recently been adjudged the 20th-best university in India by the Education Ministry’s National Institute of Ranking Framework (NIRF).