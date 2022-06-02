Three Officials Of South Western Railway Receive 67th Railway Week National Award – 2022

Three officials of South Western Railway have received the 67th Railway Week National Award – 2022, which was held at Rail Auditorium, Bhubaneswar, East Coast Railway on 28th May, 2022.

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of Railways, Communications & Electronics and Information Technology was the Chief Guest. He felicitated the outstanding Railway Employees and Zonal Railways, Production Units and PSUs for their dedication in service & efficiency.

Bhesh Dutt, Sr. Divisional Mechanical Engineer/Diesel/Hubballi and C S Bharathi, Chief Ticket Inspector, Bengaluru Division, Tamil Selvi R. Nursing Superintendent/Railway Hospital/Bengaluru Division received this award for their exemplary service during 2021 -2022.