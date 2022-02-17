Thoughts of Avinash Dharmadhikari: Brilliantine Day Celebration at MIT WPU

“True beauty is in intelligence. So keeping the limits of civility, we should love the beauties of intellect. Love is an eternal force and is defined by the saints. May love be showered upon all in this life” said Avinash Dharmadhikari, Former IAS officer.

Brilliantine Day was celebrated by MIT World Peace University and he was speaking as the chief guest at the Award distribution ceremony of the Brilliantine competition organized on the occasion. World renowned computer expert Padma Bhushan Dr. Vijay Bhatkar was present as the guest of honor. Prof. Dr. Vishwanath D. Karad, Founder president of MIT WPU presided over the function. On this occasion, MIT WPU Vice Chancellor Dr. R.M. Chitnis, Advisor Dr. Prof. Sanjay Upadhye, Associate Dean of Peace Studies Milind Patre and former director of Doordarshan Sahyadri Mukesh Sharma were also present.

Essay competitions, quizzes and oratory competitions were held on the topics of Indian culture, tradition, mythology, spirituality, religion, yoga and history etc. It was attended by 250 students.

Param Lakhani (School of Media and Journalism) was crowned MIT WPU Peace King and Saily Doiphode (School of Mathematics and Statistics) was crowned MIT WPU Peace Queen in the 'Brilliantine' competition. They were awarded with a gold medal and a certificate. Other winners included male runner-up Vedanta Kale (School of Mechanical Engineering), Pranay Karkale (School of Mechanical Engineering) and female runner-up Siddhi Deshmukh (School of Management UG, TY BBA) and Vaishnavi Bavathankar (Faculty of Liberal) were also honored. All of these winners will lead MIT WPU's World Peace Initiative and promote it at other colleges and universities.

Avinash Dharmadhikari said, “True relationship is with a friend. This relationship has also been given a very big place in spirituality. Nowadays, Valentine's Day has become a form of marketing. So take care of yourself from this. The true beauty of man's humanity is in his intelligence.”

Dr. Vijay Bhatkar said, “Inner peace makes a big difference in life. Valentine's Day is a day of inner love and peace. This day of intelligence should be celebrated for knowledge. Life changes with knowledge and for that, knowledge should be given importance. If we imitate scriptures like Bhagavad Gita, change will surely take place. It brings inner peace.”

Dr. Vishwanath D. Karad said, "The language of love is changing nowadays and mind and intellect are crucial in this. It is important to see where today's generation is heading. The traditional family system is also disrupted. This concept of Brilliantine Day will give a new direction to the society. Religion teaches us how to live and how not to live. If you want to experience that happiness, you have to walk on the eternal path. Students should behave in such a way that their parents feel proud of them.”

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 03:52 PM IST