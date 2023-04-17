 This special match is a celebration of women in sports: Nita M. Ambani
e-Paper Get App
HomeCorporate-galleryThis special match is a celebration of women in sports: Nita M. Ambani

This special match is a celebration of women in sports: Nita M. Ambani

FPJ BureauUpdated: Monday, April 17, 2023, 12:41 AM IST
article-image

On April 16th, Mumbai Indians will be celebrating a unique initiative at the Wankhede. Backing the teams would be the cheers of over 19000 young girls from 36 NGOs and 200 special children. This event is part of the Reliance Foundation and Mumbai Indians’ initiative Education and Sports for All (ESA), where every season the team hosts a game in the MI schedule for which it invites children from NGOs across the city for a live game and cheer for their favourite cricketers. The MI vs KKR match is dedicated to inspiring the girl child as part of the ESA initiative- #ESADay.

Speaking about the initiative, Mrs. Nita M. Ambani, said, “This special match is a celebration of women in sports. This year saw a landmark beginning for India's women cricketers with the first ever Women’s Premier League. To spotlight girls' right to education and sport, we are dedicating this year’s ESA event to the girl child! Reliance Foundation is proud to bring over 19,000 young girls from different NGOs to enjoy the IPL match live in the stadium this Sunday.”

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

This special match is a celebration of women in sports: Nita M. Ambani

This special match is a celebration of women in sports: Nita M. Ambani

Babus, mantris & buzz: Will Rahul face more court cases?

Babus, mantris & buzz: Will Rahul face more court cases?

Odisha Governor felicitates delegates attending Y20 consultations at KIIT

Odisha Governor felicitates delegates attending Y20 consultations at KIIT

Dr. Shashi Tharoor delivers Kilachand Memorial Lecture at IMC

Dr. Shashi Tharoor delivers Kilachand Memorial Lecture at IMC

Y20 consultations kicks off at KIIT DU

Y20 consultations kicks off at KIIT DU