This special match is a celebration of women in sports: Nita M. Ambani

On April 16th, Mumbai Indians will be celebrating a unique initiative at the Wankhede. Backing the teams would be the cheers of over 19000 young girls from 36 NGOs and 200 special children. This event is part of the Reliance Foundation and Mumbai Indians’ initiative Education and Sports for All (ESA), where every season the team hosts a game in the MI schedule for which it invites children from NGOs across the city for a live game and cheer for their favourite cricketers. The MI vs KKR match is dedicated to inspiring the girl child as part of the ESA initiative- #ESADay.

Speaking about the initiative, Mrs. Nita M. Ambani, said, “This special match is a celebration of women in sports. This year saw a landmark beginning for India's women cricketers with the first ever Women’s Premier League. To spotlight girls' right to education and sport, we are dedicating this year’s ESA event to the girl child! Reliance Foundation is proud to bring over 19,000 young girls from different NGOs to enjoy the IPL match live in the stadium this Sunday.”