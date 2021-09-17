This research-based entrepreneurial university is changing education landscape in Bihar

Quality education has always been a long-pending dream of Bihar where 50% of the population is exposed to challenges like migration. The students here not only move to bigger cities like Delhi, Mumbai and others for higher education but lack of career opportunities in their hometowns also acts as a roadblock in their career path. Now addressing these major challenges with the vision of providing world-class research-based education, training and entrepreneurial skills to these students, Gopal Narayan Singh University (GNSU) in Sasaram, is now fast-changing the education landscape in Bihar. Founded in 2018 and a unit of Deo Mangal Memorial Trust, this leading university now proudly enjoys a network of 12 colleges offering 60+ programmes to 4000+ students with 400+ faculty members.



"The students of Bihar have so far remained deprived of world-class education which is easily available in metro cities. Migration has also been an unfortunate crisis which they have been facing in their quest for quality education and career opportunities. Here, our ambition is not only to offer a solution to these long-pending challenges but to also serve the society by providing affordable and value-based education for holistic development of students, educators and researchers for overall growth," said Trivikram Narayan Singh Managing Director Gopal Narayan Singh University.



Opening new doors of opportunities, students from rural areas in Bihar are now getting excellent training and the university is also nurturing them to become future-ready across various disciplines. They can choose from various courses in the field of medical, para-medical, nursing, pharmacy, agricultural science, law, journalism & mass communication, information technology, commerce, library science & management. The students here go through academics, research, entrepreneurial learning, and interdisciplinary insights that transform scholars and professionals into strong leaders with emotional intelligence, interpersonal skills, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills, something which was not seen before in a state like Bihar.



Talking about the challenges in this journey, Singh said," The challenges were immense. In the beginning, it was extremely important for us to change the mindset of people who believed that nothing could be done in an area like this. The infrastructure had to be built and law & order issues were also there. However, we were extremely clear with our vision of providing an affordable and world-class learning ecosystem here to attract talents from all areas. We started working on the challenges and slowly with dedication and hard work, we achieved success."





To develop and execute academic programs for student’s holistic development, the university has extended its infrastructural and allied amenities to offer prospects for graduate, post-graduate, and research education through offline, online, and blended learning for effective learning experiences. It is successfully creating practitioners, researchers, executives, ethical leaders, and responsible citizens through education, research, training, and social outreach engagements. The university also partners with many national and international institutes of eminence in the area for better exchange of information, teaching and learning experiences, by offering learning and development opportunities.



"The aim is not to give just a degree but to prioritize knowledge over degree. Our focus is more on developing more and more entrepreneurs rather than just job seekers. We want this university to impact society in a transformative way — locally, nationally, and globally through innovative, and inclusive, teaching, research, and entrepreneurial educational experiences that ensure lifelong learning for all sections of society," said Mr Trivikram Narayan Singh.



Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 06:50 PM IST