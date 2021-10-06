The Shipping Corporation of India celebrates its Diamond Jubilee Anniversary on Oct 3

The Shipping Corporation of India Ltd. (SCI) held the Valedictory Function of its Diamond Jubilee Celebrations on October 3, 2021, which was graced by the Union Cabinet Minister, Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, as the Chief Guest and Minister of State for Ports, Shipping & Waterways Shantanu Thakur, as Guest of Honour.

The presence of Manoj Kotak, Member of Parliament and Rajiv Jalota, Chairman Mumbai Port Trust embellished the commemorative event. Secretary (Shipping), Sanjeev Rajan, joined the event virtually. Secretary (Shipping), Sanjeev Ranjan, joined the event virtually alongwith other eminent dignitaries including veteran Board Members of SCI.

Considering the COVID restrictions, many senior officials of Ministry of Port Shipping and Waterways, Senior officials of Directorate General of Shipping, Senior officials of the Maritime fraternity and several stakeholders of SCI participated virtually and lent the event added grandeur.

A mesmerising Corporate Film narrating the history of SCI took the audience through the memorable milestones, challenges and eventual success culminating on a very high note of positivity and transformation.

Published on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 08:53 AM IST