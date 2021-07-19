The rule of two children started by Praful Patel is now adopted by most of states

The rule of two children in Lakshadweep started by UT Administrator Praful Patel is echoed now all over the country: Uttar Pradesh government took up the rule - Assam and other state governments also followed the path of Uttar Pradesh government.

Administrator Praful Patel implements a scheme or rule in the Union Territory of 3D or Lakshadweep, then the debate on that plan and rule starts in the whole country.

Praful Patel, the administrator of Lakshadweep started the rule of two children in Lakshadweep which is now echoed in the country. Now Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath clarified his intentions by releasing a draft of the population control law on Population Day.Many states of the country including Assam are ready to walk on the path of Uttar Pradesh, in fact, in the Union Territory of Lakshadweep, administrator Praful Patel had implemented the rule of two children. After this, there was a debate in the media of the whole country whether the rule of two children is necessary to control the population of the country and permanent solution to the problems? Most of the intellectuals of the country have expressed their opinion on the rule of two children, saying that it is everyone's responsibility to stop the population explosion.Such a rule was implemented only with children can contest Panchayati elections, after taking charge of the Union Territory of Lakshadweep, administrator Praful Patel implemented the rule of children in Lakshadweep. Due to the fact that Lakshadweep is a Muslim dominated area, the entire attention was paid to this rule. Some sections even openly opposed it. But amidst the tone of protest, the Uttar Pradesh government took the rule of two children in its hands, now it has become a national issue and not just an issue of any union territory. It is note worthy that if administrator Praful Patel implements any scheme or rule in the Union Territory of 3D or Lakshadweep, then that Debate starts all over the country on plan and rules. Administrator Praful Patel has implemented schemes like Shram Yogi Health Scheme, Shram Yogi Kalyan, Shram Yogi Prasad, Shram Yogi Awas for the laborers of the state. After these schemes, other states and union territories also started making such schemes in the interest of laborers who are the backbone of the country's economic development. Even during the Corona period, many steps taken by the Union Territory for the prevention of corona have reached the national platform of other states and territories, now the rule of two children made by Administrator Praful Patel Also reached on national level.