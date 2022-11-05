The Plant Festival organised by Shaina NC and Nana Chudasama’s I Love Mumbai

The Exhibition, Sale and Workshops and Free distribution of Neem saplings was inaugurated by Samina Khorakiwala, Wockhardt Foundation, Corporate Social Responsibility, Tehmina Khandwala, FICCI Flo President, Mumbai, Samhita Chaudhary, actress and industrialist Yash Birla and officials from Mumbai Mahanagar Palika.

The unique Flower and Plant show displays a vast variety of indoor and outdoor plants, herbs, medicinal plants, accessories and other plant related products in the heart of the city.

People from across the city come to attend the many workshops conducted on maintaining plants and gardens, many come and pick up huge quantity of exotic flower plants, bonsai, organic fertilizers etc and some came to collect free Neem plants which are distributed by Shaina NC and Nana Chudasama’s I Love Mumbai.

The flower and plant exhibitions organised by I Love Mumbai had been a regular feature atleast 2 to 3 times a year. Mumbaikars expressed their happiness that this exhibition has been organised on a large scale after the locknown.