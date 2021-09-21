The Muhtoot Group donates ambulance to DAV Educational & Welfare Society

Muthoot Finance India’s No. 1 Most Trusted Financial Services Brand as per TRA’s Brand Trust Report and India’s largest Gold Loan NBFC has donated an Ambulance (Mobile Medical Unit) for helping the poor and underprivileged. This CSR initiative of The Muhtoot Group will support and help poor People living in slum areas, Juhgi Jhopdi Complexes and People living on the road side shelters. This Ambulance (Mobile Medical Unit) was Flagged off by Alexander George Muthoot, Deputy Managing Director, The Muthoot Group on 10th Sep 2021 at Corporate office of The Muthoot Group in Alaknanda New Delhi in presence of officials of DAV Educational & Welfare Society.

Alexander George Muthoot, Deputy Managing Director, The Muthoot Group emphasized: “In Line with the vision of our beloved Group Chairman, Late M.G. George Muthoot we are committed towards supporting & helping poor and venerable to meet their day to day medical requirements.

Through this CSR initiative we are providing an Ambulance (Mobile Medical Unit) for helping the poor and venerable for getting their vaccination, testing and other medical requirements done.

Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 11:28 PM IST