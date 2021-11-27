The ministry of Labour and Employment launches e-SHRAM portal

The ministry of Labour and Employment, government of India has launched e-SHRAM portal for registration of workers in the unorganised section across the country with an aim to register more than 38 crores of unorganised workers such as construction workers, labourers, migrant workers, street vendors, domestic workers, transportation workers, agricultural workers, etc. Every registered unorganised worker on e-SHRAM portal will be sanctioned accidental benefit of Rs 2.00 lakh for one year. If a worker registered with e-SHRAM portal meets with an accident, he/she will be eligible for Rs 2.00 lakh on death or permanent disability and Rs 1.00 lakh on partial disability. Under the guidance and directions of the District Authority Labour Department, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Silvassa in coordination with Common Service Centers, various Departments in the District, etc. has initiated the registration process of such unorganised workers. Around 2259 unorganised workers were registered till 22/11/2021. The workers in the unorganized category are enthusiastically taking part in the registration process. Further, the unorganized workers in the District of Dadra and Nagar Haveli are hereby appealed to register with the e-Shram Portal by visiting the nearest Common Service Centers and Seral Seva Kendra along with Aadhar Card, Bank Account Details and mobile number registered with Aadhar Card. For any assistance the workers may approach the Labour Department, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Silvassa.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 05:04 PM IST