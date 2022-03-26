The Institute of Company Secretaries of India organises its 1st International Conference of ICSI Overseas Centre in Dubai, UAE

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India in association with ICSI Middle East (DIFC) NPIO, organised its 1st International Conference of ICSI Overseas Centre at Dusit Thani, Dubai, on 23rd March 2022 on the theme - Redefining Good Governance: Innovation Compliance, Sustainability, Inclusion.

K.Kalimuthu, Consul (Economic, Trade &Commerce), Consulate General of India, Dubai, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest and Major General (Retd.) Sharafuddin Sharaf, Chairman, UAE - India Business Council (UIBC) and Vice Chairman, Sharaf Group, was the Guest of Honour.

Appreciating the theme chosen for the Conference, Kalimuthu said “Company Secretaries are living up to the terms used in the theme. You are at the forefront of compliance and are the torchbearers working as an extended arm of the Government managing challenges flawlessly”. He also gave a brief of Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), signed between India and UAE, which will be rolled out soon and is targeting a trade of US$100 billion between the two countries.

Major General (Retd.) Sharafuddin Sharaf expressed his delight that ICSI chose Dubai for this Conference and emphasized that having multicultural and multinational entrepreneurs and professionals has contributed to the vibrant growth of Dubai. On the same lines he acknowledged the efforts of Company Secretaries and said “Company Secretaries are playing a vital role in UAE ensuring that decision making is well documented and is in compliance with the laws and regulation of the country”.

CS Devendra V Deshpande, President, The ICSI, gave an insight of how the Institute is proposing to hold discussions with Regulatory Authorities in Dubai to engage ICSI members at various positions and avail their services. He also apprised that ICSI would launch a Certificate Course for ICSI members to keep them abreast with foreign laws and enhance their employability in the International Market.

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 08:52 PM IST