The IMC Ladies’ Wing creates an IMPACT

The flagship event of IMC Ladies' Wing - IMPACT 2022 is back physically after a hiatus of 2 years. IMPACT celebrates and honours every facet of womanhood in the most contemporary and relevant way.

This year the event was held on 29th March 2022 at Nehru Centre Auditorium Worli. The endeavour brought together people diverse in experience and background.

This year the theme for IMPACT 2022 being “Young Trailblazers - Empowered Women, Empower Women”, the wing felicitated young women achievers - Aditi Kothari Desai, Vice Chairperson, DSP Investment Managers Pvt. Ltd and Priti Rathi Gupta, Founder LXME

Nitiin Miranni with his unmatched wit and felicity of expressions enthralled the audience with some rib-tickling stand-up comedy. He not only made them laugh out loud but also impressed and left them nodding in agreement that he is surely the one to ''watch out for''.

The event culminated on the resounding note with an enchanting play - With Love, Aap ki Saiyaara written and directed by Juhhi Babbar Sonii. The play - story of a passionate, urban and undaunted woman explored the episode of a modern woman about her dreams and challenges.

“I envisaged the theme "Trailblazers – Empowered Women, Empower Women” for my year as it embodies what it means to be successful as a woman; it is about us women to strengthen each other and be successful in what we do collectively. We are all interconnected, and the opportunity to learn and connect through ideas and experiences is what Impact offers. It will serve as catalysts for women to empower themselves to create the change they desire,” says Nishreen Khorakiwala - President IMC Ladies' Wing.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 03:46 PM IST