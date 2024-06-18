The ICSI inaugurates its 25th National Conference of Practising Company Secretaries in Ayodhya

“Company Secretaries are the crucial quality control persons that we need, to help bring ease in doing business and more importantly help the country become Vishwaguru Bharat” - Asim Arun, Minister of State (I/C) of Social Welfare, Scheduled Cast & Tribal Welfare, Government of Uttar Pradesh

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) inaugurated its 25th National Conference of Practising Company Secretaries on 14 June 2024, in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

Being organized on the theme, Role of CS in Viksit Bharat@2047, the Conference will unfold thematic discussions to leverage collective expertise towards growth and development of the country.

Asim Arun, Minister of State (I/C) of Social Welfare, Scheduled Cast & Tribal Welfare, Government of Uttar Pradesh presided over as the Chief Guest on the occasion and Nitish Kumar, IAS, District Magistrate, Ayodhya, was the Special Guest.

Addressing the gathering as intellectuals & experts, Hon'ble Minister said "the Conference is an extension of the vision of Viksit Bharat, where we all work collectively towards social inclusion and sustainability. The minister further added “Sustainability has been a concept since ages in India, what is needed is blending it with innovation and technology. I urge Company Secretaries, that before becoming Vishwaguru, let us all strive together to become Vishwashishya and grab all opportunities of learning from the world”.

Emphasising on adopting inclusivity, Nitish Kumar said " One of the most important pillars of Good Governance is taking everyone along. As experts of the domain, it is the Company Secretaries who can help develop policies that sets parameters of bringing a comprehensive change in the country”.

CS B Narasimhan, President, the ICSI, talked about embracing the 4Ss, Skill, Scale, Speed and Sustainability to achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047. He said “Company Secretaries should make conscious focused efforts for a more comprehensive GDP (Governance, Development and Performance). The 25 coveted years of the practice side of CS Profession have been committed to providing a conducive environment for fostering a culture of good governance in the country”.

The two-day event will witness the presence of Industry Leaders, Senior Corporate Professionals, Senior Officials from the Regulatory Bodies and other stakeholders who are set to deliberate on the following technical sessions spanning two days:

CSR – Contribution of Corporates for Development of the Nation

FDI - Catalyst for India's Colossal Growth – Role of PCS

Leveraging the potential of Startups, Fintech and MSMEs

Governance Mantras from Ramayana for Corporate World – Guiding Light for Growth of the Nation

On the occasion, the ICSI announced its upcoming Conferences, the 5th National Conference of Corporate CS, scheduled in the month of July 2024, in Kolkata, ICSI Business Leaders’ Development Programme, scheduled in the month of August 2024, in Ooty, and the ICSI Middle East Conference, scheduled in the month of September 2024 in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Further, the ICSI also unveiled the following publications at the hands of the Chief Guest:

Souvenir - 25th National Conference of Practising Company Secretaries

Publication on NCLT & NCLAT – Practice and Procedure

Publication on Adjudication and Compounding Under Corporate Laws

Publication on Decriminalisation of Offences – Emerging Trends in Adjudication (Opportunities for Professionals)

Chartered Secretary Collector’s Series – Oppression and Mismanagement

IBC Code (Version 1.9) (Updated till May 2024)

IBC Rules and Regulations (Version 1.9) (Updated till May 2024)

CS Dhananjay Shukla, Vice President, The ICSI, CS Dwarakanath Chennur, Council Member & Chairman PCS Committee, The ICSI, CS Suresh Pandey, Council Member & Programme Director, The ICSI, and CS Jatin Singhal, Chairman, NIRC, The ICSI, also addressed the gathering.

CS Asish Mohan, Secretary, The ICSI, presented the Vote of Thanks.