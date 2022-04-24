GBMS has announced the unveiling of the e-newsletter, 'The GBMS Historical Times' by Dr. Veena Shrivastava, the Principal of Gopi Birla Memorial School. Under the guidance of Khyati Dwarkadas, the History Teacher, entirely created by students of grade 12 Humanities stream as a Classroom Activity to break the boredom and monotony of history, it is for the first time that the school had a newsletter just for History. Congratulations to the students and the Teacher!

