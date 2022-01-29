The Adani Evening Education Centre launched

The Adani Foundation on January 27 launched the Adani Evening Education Centre (AEEC) at Kattupalli. The AEEC was launched by Sethu Raman, Panchayat Leader, Kattupalli Village panchayat in the presence of several officials and local community members. The AEEC programme will target students from the 6th to 10th standard and focus on tutoring them in English and Mathematics, while also assisting them with other subjects. These classes will be conducted daily for six days a week from 5 pm to 7 pm. The space for conducting these classes have been provided for by the Panchayat. This initiative has been proposed in ten villages of which, AEEC is already active in five. This programme is largely benefiting students from the fishing and other marginalized sections including the Irula community.

The AEEC programme is a part of the Adani Foundation CSR programme that is focused on social development intervention in 71 villages from 11 Panchayats. With a focus on improving the quality of education and life skills benefitting the students of the local community, the AEEC will conduct evening education classes in five villages; Kattupalli, Pulicat, Kottaikuppam & Light House Kuppam Panchayats for the benefit of the Irula & Fishing Community Students.

Speaking at the inauguration, Sethu Raman, Sarpanch of Kattupalli Village said, “Since schools are closed as per government norms till 31st Jan 22, the Adani group is helping students from the 6th to 10th standards in English and Mathematics. I request students to make use of this opportunity and wish they will come forward and express their desire to learn more subjects. I am confident that the Adani group will facilitate the same. I also request all to maintain covid protocol while attending class by wearing masks and keeping social distance.”

Presently the teachers are identified from the local community having Degree and above qualification and keen on serving the community. In the five villages this initiative has been rolled out in, several tangible benefits have already been noticed. These include the centre becoming a stress-free meeting place for students, increased attention and discipline with the Yoga classes and introduction of new life skills. Currently 265 students have enrolled in the AEEC

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 12:36 AM IST