The 23rd All India Police Lawn Tennis Championship-2022 concludes

The 23rd All India Police Lawn Tennis Championship-2022 which was inaugurated on Nov 15, 2022 by Nisith Pramanik, Union Minister of State, Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Government Of India culminated recently. The closing ceremony was held at R K Khanna Stadium, New Delhi. Dr. Manmohan Singh, IPS, Special Director, Intelligence Bureau, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. He felicitated the winners by presenting trophies and formally declared the 23rd All India Lawn Tennis Championship-2022 closed. He also handed over the flag of All India Police Sports Control Board to Dr. Sujoy Lal Thaosen, DG CRPF.

The R K Khanna Stadium witnessed four days of engaging and energetic display of tennis by passionate and agile players. As many as 125 players from all CAPFs and State police forces enthusiastically participated in the championship and put up a great show, enthralling the spectators. The standard of tennis in various categories raised the bar, and thereby, the prestige of the championship. CRPF won the team championship this year too while ITBP were the runners up.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Manmohan Singh, IPS, Special Director Intelligence Bureau, lauded the glorious sports history of CAPFs and Police Forces, and motivated the Sportspersons to keep their spirit of competitiveness intact. He congratulated the winners of the championship and lauded CRPF for meticulously organizing the event.

While reminiscing his days as a regular participant in this championship since 1996, Dr. Sujoy Lal Thaosen, DG CRPF, in his address, congratulated the winners of the championship. He also thanked officials of All India Tennis Association for extending their assistance in organizing the championship and extended gratitude to Delhi Lawn Tennis Association and All India Tennis Association for their support.

Anish Dayal Singh, DG ITBP, Rashmi Shukla, ADG HQ CRPF, Sanjeev Ranjan Ojha, ADG Training CRPF, and other senior officers from CAPFs and State Police forces witnessed the ceremony at the iconic stadium.