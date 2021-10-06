e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 11:28 AM IST

The 152nd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi celebrated in Britain

FPJ Bureau
The 152nd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi was celebrated in Britain. UK's Indian High Commission Gayatri Nisar Kumar attended the event. On this occasion NRI Group Convenor Keshav Batak welcomed the UK Indian High Commission of India, Gayatri Nisar Kumar. At the same time, by paying homage to the statue of Gandhiji, prayed for peace in the country and people who played an important role in the country's independence. on this occasion the Convenor Keshav Batak of the NRI Group London, a native of Daman, prayed for peace in London at Parliament Square in Westminster. Keshav Batak said there is a special need for today's generation to follow the Gandhian path of peace and non-violence. It is our moral obligation to uphold the ideal principles and values of Gandhiji

