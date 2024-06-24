THDCIL Wins PSU Leadership Award for Digital Transformation Excellence

THDC India Limited (THDCIL) has been conferred with the prestigious PSU Leadership & Excellence Award 2024 in the category of ‘Leadership in Digital Transformation. Dr. Jitendra Singh, Hon’ble Union Minister of State (Ind. Charge) Science & Technology; Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, PP/ DoPT, Atomic Energy, Space, Government of India conferred the award in a glittering ceremony organized at The Lalit, New Delhi. Dr. Singh during his address congratulated all the winners of the PSU Leadership Awards and stated that the winners of today’s event are live examples of current emerging scenario of domestic entities coming forward and playing pivotal role of torch bearers, towards India achieving its dream vision of becoming a Developed Nation by 2047. He highlighted the transformative journey of India and the significant contributions PSUs have made along the way.

R. K. Vishnoi, CMD of THDCIL, congratulated the THDCIL team for this remarkable achievement, attributing the success to the hard work and dedication of the workforce. He emphasized the critical role of digital transformation in today's energy landscape. THDCIL has always been in forefront in adoption of New Innovative and State-of-Art technologies and this award is a testament to our team's unwavering commitment towards this direction. Digital transformation is not just a trend but, complemented with AI it is a necessity in today's dynamic energy sector. It enhances our efficiency, transparency, and service delivery, ensuring we remain at the forefront of innovation," stated Vishnoi. He added, "Our focus on digital transformation has enabled us to streamline operations, reduce costs, and improve customer/stakeholder satisfaction. This recognition reinforces our aim to lead by example in the public sector."

Vishnoi further added that THDCIL’s key digital initiatives, emphasizing the company's commitment to digital transformation and fully paperless working environments. He mentioned that the recently inaugurated Egyan Sanchay, an online learning platform, the digitization of Finance management process, telemedicine initiative, significant advanced technological interventions in the O&M of key projects of THDCIL highlights the commitment of THDCIL to a paperless office and latest technological integration brings all HR services right to the fingertips and palms of the last man standing in the organization. By leveraging advanced technological interventions, we ensure that every employee can access essential services and information seamlessly, enhancing overall productivity and satisfaction.

Shallinder Singh, Director (Personnel), received the award on the behalf of THDC India Limited. Singh highlighted that the award serves as a testament to THDCIL's dedication to innovation and transformation within public sector enterprises. "Receiving this award is a proud moment for all of us at THDCIL. It signifies our dedication to integrating advanced digital solutions into our processes. These efforts not only enhance our operational capabilities but also contribute significantly to nation-building. Digital transformation is key to achieving our goals of sustainability and efficiency with Excellence," said Singh. It is a proud moment for THDCIL that on being conferred this progressive award, against nationwide stiff competition, duly evaluated by country’s most eminent top bureaucrats and CMDs , under most stringent, transparent and objective evaluation process.

THDCIL has established a notable presence in both Hydro Power Generation and Renewable Energy across India. Currently, it is a Category-1 Mini Ratna Class-A Central Public Sector Undertaking (CPSU), managing an energy capacity of 1587 MW, which includes Hydro, Wind, and Solar power.

Looking ahead, THDCIL is set to expand its capabilities with an additional 1444 MW in hydro capacity, including the ambitious 1000 MW Tehri Pumped Storage Plant. The 1320 MW Khurja Super Critical thermal power project in Bulandshahr is also in advanced stages of development. Additionally, THDCIL has operational coal mines at Amelia, Madhya Pradesh, with commercial operations commencing six months ahead of schedule, marking another significant achievement.