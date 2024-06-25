THDCIL Takes Lead in Digital Transformation with Metaverse Initiative with State-of-Art, real-life Virtual experiences of its 1000 MW Tehri Power Plant

THDC India Limited (THDCIL), a prominent leader in the Power Sector, has embarked on a pioneering initiative by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with M/s Telecommunications Consultants India Limited (TCIL), a Public Sector Undertaking of Government of India under Department of Telecommunication, Ministry of Communications today at Corporate Office, Rishikesh. This landmark agreement focuses on the development of a state-of-the-art 3D-scanned digital twin of the Tehri Hydro Power Plant. The project also includes its integration into a metaverse environment and the deployment of an advanced application system within the Tehri Museum for public access.

R. K. Vishnoi, Chairman and Managing Director, THDCIL commended the efforts of the THDCIL team for their dedication in advancing the development of the Tehri Museum. Vishnoi emphasized the ambitious scope of the project, highlighting its potential to transform stakeholder engagement and redefine how visitors interact with our Flagship i.e., Tehri Hydro Power Plant.

Central to the Project is the meticulous process of 3D Laser Scanning, which captures detailed geometries and textures of one power generation unit out of the four installed at the plant. This data will be processed and rendered to create an accurate and high-resolution digital twin.

The Integration into a Metaverse Environment will enable virtual exploration of THDCIL’s Flagship i.e., 1000 MW Tehri Hydro Power Plant, interactively, either in a Guided Tour or free-roam Mode.

Vishnoi stated, that in addition to enhancing visitor experiences, THDCIL aims to leverage this Internationally acclaimed State-of-Art initiative, which will empower Engineers from India and Abroad to have virtual experiences of the different Major components of Hydro Project, such as Tunnel, Power House, Dam, etc. specially in various activities relating to Operation and Maintenance. The development includes creating comprehensive training materials for application usage and designing Educational narratives that delve into the history, technology, and environmental impact of Hydro Electric Power.

Shallinder Singh, Director (Personnel) at THDCIL, highlighted the strategic benefits of the metaverse-based virtual plant. He underscored its potential to replace physical tours with immersive virtual, almost actual real-life experiences, thereby expanding outreach and educational opportunities. Moreover, the project holds promise for commercialization, unlocking new revenue streams and enhancing THDCIL's Brand Image as a forward-thinking, progressive entity in the Energy Sector.

During the occasion, Bhupender Gupta, Director(Technical) added that the integration of the Tehri Hydro Power Plant into a metaverse environment represents a significant leap forward for THDCIL. By embracing cutting-edge technologies and enhancing public engagement, THDCIL is poised to set new standards in sustainability, innovation, and stakeholder communication in the Energy Sector.

The MoU was signed by S. K. Chauhan, HoD (R&D), THDCIL and Rajesh Puri CGM(IT&T-BD), TCIL.

Recently, THDCIL was honoured with the prestigious PSU Leadership & Excellence Award 2024 for its exemplary leadership in Digital transformation, by Dr. Jitendra Singh, Hon’ble Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Science and Technology, Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, PP/ DoPT, Atomic Energy, Space, Govt. of India. This accolade reaffirms THDCIL's commitment to innovation and state-of-the-art technologies, positioning the organization at the forefront of the energy industry's evolution.