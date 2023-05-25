THDCIL conductS awareness campaign to promote highest standards of integrity and prevent corruption

THDC India Limited, a leading Schedule-A Mini Ratna PSU successfully conducted awareness campaign with the aim of promoting the highest standards of integrity and preventing corruption, in Rishikesh and Narendra Nagar,Tehri-Garhwal under the directives of Central Vigilance Commission. This campaign was organized before the upcoming meeting of 'G-20 Anti-Corruption Working Group' in Tehri-Garhwal district of Uttarakhand from May 24 to May 28, 2023.

Under this campaign, various competitions like poster making, essay writing, debate and declamation etc. were organized in various schools and colleges of Rishikesh and Narendra Nagar. In addition to that, street plays were also organized at prominent places of Rishikesh. Around 1700 students participated in various activities under this campaign organized in schools and colleges, which aimed to create awareness among the young minds about vigilance and to promote the need for knowledge and values ​​associated with it. Such activities and campaigns instil the masses with values and ethics to prevent corruption and malpractices in the direction of better and brighter future.

Today, THDCIL is one of the premier power generators in the country with installed capacity of 1587 MW with the commissioning of Tehri Dam & HPP (1000MW), Koteshwar HEP (400MW) in Uttarakhand, Wind Power Projects of 50MW at Patan & 63MW at Dwarka in Gujarat, 24MW Dhukwan Small Hydro Project, Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh and 50 MW Solar Power Project at Kasaragod, Kerala to its credit.