THDCIL Commemorates 37th Foundation Day- A Reflection of Legacy & Success

THDC India Limited commemorated its 37th Foundation Day marking over three decades of transformative contributions to India's energy landscape with grand celebration at the Corporate Office in Rishikesh, as well as across all its Projects and Unit offices across India. R. K. Vishnoi, Chairman and Managing Director, unfurled the THDCIL flag and addressed an esteemed audience of employees and their families gathered at the Rasmanjari Hall, THDCIL, Rishikesh.

The celebrations commenced with auspicious lamp lighting by R. K. Vishnoi, Chairman and Managing Director; Shallinder Singh, Director (Personnel); and Bhupender Gupta, Director (Technical), alongside R. K. Sharma, former Chairman and Managing Director of THDCIL. This auspicious ceremony marked the beginning of a day dedicated to celebrating the corporation’s legacy and future.

In his inspiring address, Vishnoi highlighted the remarkable 37-year journey of THDCIL, reflecting on the challenges overcome and the significant milestones achieved since its establishment in 1988. He expressed profound gratitude to the employees for their unwavering dedication and perseverance, which have been crucial to the company’s success and growth over the past year. Vishnoi emphasized that while Foundation Day is a moment of pride, it is also a time to contemplate and reorient for remaining focused on future goals and continuous systematic improvements.

He underscored that the success of THDCIL is a result of collective efforts of employees and their unyielding commitment to excellence and integrity. He expressed pride in the company’s achievements and reiterated the vision of THDCIL as a global energy organization committed to achieving India’s net-zero aspirations through sustainable solutions.

A special moment of the celebration was honouring of R. K. Sharma, former Chairman and Managing Director by presenting him “Naman Award”, in recognition of his visionary leadership and invaluable contributions to the organization’s success.

The event also included felicitation of employees and their families through awards for outstanding achievements, academic excellence, and victories in various competitions organized by the corporation. In addition, a series of cultural performances added to the festive atmosphere of the occasion.

The Foundation Day celebrations were spread over for a period of 10 days in advance by organizing a series of engaging activities under the theme “Jalsa: Pre-Foundation Day Fest” for employees and their family members. This vibrant prelude to the Foundation Day from 01st July, 2024 to 10th July, 2024 included motivational sessions for employees, culinary contests for spouses, sports events for families, a talent show for children, and the Mrs. THDC competition. These events aimed to foster a spirit of unity among THDCIL employees and acknowledge the crucial support provided by their families.

The entire celebration was live-streamed, allowing all employees across various locations to partake in the festivities. The day concluded with a heartfelt vote of thanks delivered by Ishwar Dutt Tigga, AGM (HR & A), who expressed appreciation for the collective efforts that have contributed to THDCIL’s continued success.

As THDCIL celebrates its 37th Foundation Day, it stands poised to reach new milestones, driven by a spirit of excellence and innovation.