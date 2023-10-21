THDCIL and GMVN Collaborate to Set Up Electric Vehicle Charging Stations for Char Dham Yatra Route in Uttarakhand

R. K. Vishnoi, Chairman and Managing Director, THDC India Limited informed that THDCIL and Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam Ltd. (GMVN) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on 18 October 2023 to establish Electric Vehicle Charging Stations at 14 guest houses of GMVN along the Char Dham Yatra route in Uttarakhand. Vishnoi further informed that this collaborative effort by the two is poised to promote the use of electric vehicles on this sacred route, contributing to a reduction in pollution.

Vishnoi emphasized that both organizations are committed to expeditiously making the charging stations operational before the commencement of the Char Dham Yatra next year. This initiative demonstrates a significant stride towards sustainable and eco-friendly transportation options in Uttarakhand.

Representing THDCIL, Praveen Saxena, General Manager (Business Development), signed the MoU, while Rakesh Saklani, AGM (Tourism), signed on behalf of GMVN, in the presence of Vinod Giri Goswami, IAS, the Managing Director of GMVN, and other senior officers of both organizations.