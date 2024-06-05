THDC India Limited awarded Prestigious 'Great Place To Work' Certification

R. K. Vishnoi, Chairman and Managing Director, THDC India Limited informed, that the organization has been certified as a ‘Great Place To Work’. This prestigious certification, issued by Great Place To Work™, India, solidifies THDCIL's commitment to fostering a positive and inclusive work culture.

Emphasizing the pivotal role of HR practices and inclusive work culture, Vishnoi stated that it was a proud moment as this international certification based on intensive assessment parameters has been conferred, in recognition to the exemplary HR Practices and Work Culture. He stated that despite all the phenomenal challenges being faced in the process of harnessing Hydro Energy, all THDC employees consistently exhibit unwavering dedication and unparalleled excellence, in fostering a positive and collaborative environment. He underscored the profound impact of effective HR practices on organizational growth, highlighting how THDC's commitment to exceptional human resource management has been a driving force behind its recognition as a Great Place To Work.

Vishnoi added that with the certification as a Great Place To Work, THDCIL not only solidifies its position as a leader in the energy sector but also sets a benchmark for other organizations aspiring to elevate their HR standards, ultimately contributing to the holistic development of individuals and the communities they serve. This certification serves as a testament to THDC's holistic approach to human resource management, reflecting the company's dedication for creating a workplace that nurtures talent, encourages growth, and drives overall success. Vishnoi further added that the Company’s commitment to sustainable practices and Corporate Social Responsibility further enhances job satisfaction, empowering employees to make meaningful contributions to society and the nation. Continuing on a sustained growth trajectory, THDCIL strikes a harmonious balance between success and tranquillity, offering its employees an ideal environment to thrive and prosper, ensuring that its workforce rises, shines, and thrives.

Shallinder Singh, Director (Personnel), THDC India Limited congratulated the entire THDCIL workforce and said that this esteemed recognition is a testament to THDCIL's steadfast dedicated Team Efforts, to nurture a positive and supportive workplace environment for its employees. He emphasized that the success of an organization relies on three core principles: Transparency, Objectivity, and Honesty. This encompasses continuous process improvement, engaging employee initiatives, targeted learning and development programs, providing robust career and growth opportunities, and a strong focus on employee welfare. Singh stressed that THDC's achievement of the Great Place To Work certification underscores the organization's commitment to fostering a culture of excellence and innovative HR practices. Sh Singh added that our commitment at THDCIL is to create an inclusive, supportive, and gender-neutral work culture, ensuring equal opportunities, specially for our female counterparts, fostering employee-friendly initiatives, and promoting continuous learning. Together, we are building a workplace that champions diversity, empowers the specially-abled, and values every individual.

Singh stated that harnessing Hydro Energy is particularly challenging, considering the strenuous Himalayan Geology in remote and inaccessible terrain with extreme climatic conditions. However, with consistent HR Practices, THDCIL is aggressively poised on a sustained growth trajectory, striking a perfect balance between Success and Tranquillity offering its employees a perfect blend to rise, shine and prosper. THDCIL always endeavours to be an employer of choice and a Great Place to Work, for all employees.