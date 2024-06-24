THDC India Enthusiastically Celebrates 10th International Yoga Day in All Projects and Offices

THDC India Limited, a leading power sector and profit-making Mini Ratna PSU, celebrated 10th International Yoga Day with the theme "Yoga for Self and Society" at its Corporate Office in Rishikesh, as well as across all Projects and Unit Offices, across the Nation. The event, marked by great enthusiasm and fervour, brought together employees from all Projects and Offices, all united in the spirit of yoga to promote health and well-being.

RK Vishnoi, Chairman and Managing Director, conveyed his heartfelt best wishes on the occasion of 10th International Yoga Day at Community Centre, Corporate Office, Rishikesh. Vishnoi during his address stressed the importance of yoga in maintaining physical and mental well-being in contemporary world. He highlighted the transformative power of Yoga, emphasizing its ability to foster both personal well-being and global harmony.

Vishnoi highlighted the visionary initiative of Hon'ble Prime Minister in launching the International Yoga Day campaign at the UN General Assembly in 2014, leading to its worldwide celebration starting on June 21, 2015. Vishnoi shared his insights on how yoga nurtures individual health and promotes a sense of unity within communities. Reflecting on this year's theme, "Yoga for Self and Society," he encouraged all employees to embrace yoga, underscoring its dual role in enhancing personal wellness and fostering societal cohesion. He expressed happiness on the International Yoga Day being enthusiastically celebrated in all the offices and Projects of THDCIL, with great fervour.

Shallinder Singh, Director (Personnel) led the Yoga day event at THDCIL Kaushambi Office, New Delhi. Singh expressed delight of being a part of this momentous occasion and emphasized the significance of the " Yoga for Self and Society" theme. He emphasised the need for unity and global cooperation in creating a harmonious world and commended THDC India Limited for promoting such values through Yoga events and camps organized on regular basis. He also urged every employee to incorporate Yoga into their daily lives for overall well-being and enhancing organizational efficiency.

Bhupender Gupta, Director (Technical) on this occasion highlighted the importance of Yoga in today’s hectic and stressful work environment and emphasized the importance of integrating yoga into daily routines to enhance both physical and mental health, aligning with this year's theme.

THDCIL is one of the premier power generators in the country with installed capacity of 1587 MW with commissioning of Tehri Dam and HPP (1000 MW), Koteshwar HEP (400 MW) in Uttarakhand, Wind Power Projects of 50 MW at Patan and 63 MW at Dwarka in Gujarat, 24 MW Dhukwan Small Hydro Project, Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh and 50 MW Solar Power Project at Kasaragod, Kerala to its credit. It is also to mention that THDCIL has operational coal mines at Amelia, Madhya Pradesh with the Commercial Operations commenced six months ahead of its schedule which is also a special achievement.