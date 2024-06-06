THDC Commemorates World Environment Day with Plantation Drive and Environmental Awareness Program

THDC India Limited (THDCIL) celebrated World Environment Day by planting saplings of indigenous species at the Sustainable Livelihood and Community Development Center in Rishikesh. R. K. Vishnoi, Chairman and Managing Director, THDC India Limited informed that the event, symbolizing growth, resilience, and dedication, reflects the organization’s unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability. He emphasized the company’s focus on environmental stewardship and sustainable solutions to combat climate change. “Today’s event is amongst a series of events which exemplifies our commitment and sensitivity towards the environment. This event is a testament to our dedication to sustainability, which is being organized across the organization, in all our projects and offices throughout the country,” he stated.

On this occasion, an awareness program themed “Land Restoration, Desertification, and Drought Resilience” was held at the HRD Centre. The event was inaugurated by Shallinder Singh, Director (Personnel), THDCIL, and commenced with the traditional lighting of the lamp. Distinguished guests Padma Kalyan Singh Rawat and renowned environmentalist Sachidannand Bharti along with other senior officers of THDCIL graced the occasion with their presence.

Addressing the gathering, Singh stated that the underlined themes for the occasion i.e. #OurLandOurFuture and #GenerationRestoration were most apt for the World today considering critical environmental issues such as rising temperatures, shrinking forest covers, and the increasing water crisis. He urged participants to pledge for a clean environment and sustainability, encouraging everyone to plant at least two saplings annually to combat global warming. “THDC India Limited is dedicated not only to providing 24/7 affordable energy but also to the sustainable growth of our nation,” he added.

He also informed that THDC India Limited, a leading power generation company and profit-making public sector enterprise, remains committed to excellence, sustainability, and community development. As a pivotal player in India’s energy landscape, THDCIL continues to contribute to the nation’s development while prioritizing environmental sustainability, he added.

Singh added that THDCIL's commitment to environmental sustainability is deeply embedded in its organizational culture, as evidenced by its comprehensive Environment Policy. The company employs advanced techniques and processes at its projects to minimize environmental impacts. Additionally, in alignment with the government's vision of achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2070, THDCIL is pioneering a Green Hydrogen Pilot Project in Rishikesh.

The event featured keynote speakers who discussed pressing environmental concerns, emphasizing sustainable practices and ecological balance. Their insights and experiences inspired the attendees, highlighting the importance of collective efforts in environmental conservation.

Other senior officers from THDCIL, including Amardeep, GM (S &E), P.K. Naithani, OSD, Vipin Thapliyal, DGM, B.S. Negi, and D.P. Tyagi, Sr. Manager, were present, underscoring the organization’s collective commitment to a greener and more resilient environment.