Tender Notice: Sky Flama housing society is inviting quotation for various maintenance work

For the following services from reputed and experienced vendors or agencies for our housing society consisting of 188 flats in 2 wings.

1. Pest Control service(Specially for termite treatment)

2. CCTV system

3. Maintenance of Fire Fighting system

4. Lift Maintenance

5. Piegon net installation

6. Housekeepin services

7. Security services

Interested reputed vendors are requested submit their offers/quotations berofe 15th July 2021, if you wish to isnpect the nature of work you may kindly visit our society office.

Society Management reserves the right to reject or accept the offers/quotation at its own discretion.

Contact: Sky Flama(Dosti Flamingos) Chs ltd., Dosti Flammingos complex, T.J. Road, Sewri, Mumbai-15.

Call: 022-24122590| Mob: 932352953| Email: skyflama@gmail.com