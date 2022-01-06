Ten Central Railway staff felicitated with General Manager’s Safety Award

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway gave away “General Manager’s Safety Award” to 10 Central Railway staff (three from Mumbai Division, two each from Nagpur, Pune and Bhusaval Divisions and one from Solapur Division) in appreciation of their alertness during duty, their contribution in averting untoward incidents and ensuring safety in train operations during the month of December 2021, in a function held at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai on 3.1.2022. The award consists of a Medal, commendation certificate, a citation of exemplary safety work and a cash award of Rs.2000/-.

Sopan Pedhekar, Master Craftsman, Carriage and Wagon workshop, Mumbai Division noticed a crack in trolley of a coach of Gadag Express during the maintenance work and declared the coach as unsafe for service. Due to vigilance and alertness a possible accident was averted.

S.K. Tarai, Loco Pilot and Subhash Kumar Yadav, Assistant Loco Pilot, both from Mumbai Division, while working Train No. 17617 on 1.12.2021 heard a unusual sound from railway track between Mulund and Thane. Immediately they stopped the train and ensured the train is safe and informed the matter to Station Manager, Thane. On inspection by Permanent Way staff, it was found that the track was unsafe. Thus due to their timely action could avert a possible accident to next train.

Swapnil Suresh, Patrolman, Badnera, Bhusaval Division during a night patrolling duty on 19.1.2021 found a rail crack at Kms 633/23 and immediately informed to all concerned. He along with engineering supervisor got repaired and a possible accident was averted.

Vasanta Prabhakar, Gateman, Bodvad, Bhusaval Division while on duty on 26.11.2021, noticed a hot axle in the passing goods train. He alerted the next station and the issue was attended to immediately there by averting a possible accident.

Rakesh Kumar, Senior Goods Guard, Nagpur Division while working on goods train on 13.12.2021 noticed a rail fracture on adjacent track at kms 841/01 and informed the same immediately to Station Manager Majri. As a result, the train running on the line was run with caution order thereby averting a possible accident.

Umesh Kumar Dongre, Trackman II, Wardha, Nagpur Division while performing his duty on 25.10.2021 noticed a fracture on Wardha- Dahegaon Up line at Kms 750/19 and informed the same to concerned engineering officials. The incoming train on the line passed with caution order averting a possible accident.

Ajay Kumar, Deputy Station Manager, Hadapsar, Pune Division while exchanging signal with Train No. 11041 noticed sparking below the loco and hence immediately stopped the train. On inspecting the loco it was found that a rod was hanging the same was put right by station staff and Loco pilot thereby averted a untoward incident.

Krishna Basak, Keyman, Chinchwad, Pune Division noticed a fracture in shunting neck on 19.12.2021 and immediately informed the same to all concerned thereby averted a possible accident.

Jitendra Kumar, Goods Guard, Solapur Division while working on a goods train on 20.12.2021 realized a jerk and sound. The matter was informed to all concerned and on examination it was found a rail fracture. Due to his alertness a possible accident averted.

Anil Kumar Lahoti, while addressing on the occasion said that the awardees have done a commendable job and such 24 x 7 alertness shown by the railway staff for safer working will motivate others and sincerely work towards the safety of passengers.

B.K. Dadabhoy, Additional General Manager and Vivek Gupta, Principal Chief Safety Officer(L/A), Mukul Jain, Principal Chief Operations Manager, Ashwani Saxena, Principal Chief Engineer and other Principal Heads of Departments of Central Railway were present on the occasion and Divisional Railway Managers of all the Divisions joined the event virutally.

Published on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 11:54 AM IST